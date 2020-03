YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Marcellene Mayhall, age 87, passed into the hands of God at home surrounded by love.

She was born in Akron, Ohio, on November 15, 1932, to Fred and Maud (Hardin) Hawk.

Full obituary will appear soon.

