AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marc Anthony Vario, 36, of Austintown passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

He was born on April 14, 1986 in Youngstown, the son of Anthony “Tony” and Mary Jane (Tropepe) Vario.

Often referred to as a “gentle giant,” Marc was a kindhearted person who loved his family, girlfriend and friends dearly. He also loved animals, especially dogs and cats (and they loved him, too). His cat, Whitey, was always near his side.

Marc graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Exercise Science Degree and was a union carpenter with Ryan Carpet.

He enjoyed working out, listening to music—his favorite bands being Metallica and Slayer, playing video games (he had a fondness for the Nintendo and Sega classics) and spending time with his loving girlfriend, Marie. He also enjoyed spending time with his childhood friends, affectionately known as the “YWF,” whom he thought the world of.

He is survived by his parents, Tony and Mary Jane Vario; girlfriend, Marie Mansfield; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Ken Bielik; nephew, Kenneth Anthony Bielik; paternal grandfather, Sam Vario and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

His maternal grandparents, Anna and Jimmy Tropepe; paternal grandmother, Josephine Vario and his favorite cat, Lou, all preceded him in death.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to all of the friends and family members who have supported them during this difficult time.

Deathly loss, this can’t be real/ I cannot stand this hell I feel. – Metallica “Fade to Black”

