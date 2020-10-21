Manuel Gonzalez, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 20,2020, Manuel Gonzalez, age 73, of Alliance, passed away under hospice care.

He was born in Key West, Florida on February 19, 1947 to Lucilo and Ernestina (Castellano) Gonzalez.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

