Maleana Jo Moore, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House in Poland, Ohio, on Friday, December 18, 2020, Maleana Jo Moore, age 27, passed away after battling multi-organ failure.

She was born in Clarion, Pennsylvania on November 24, 1993 to Casey W. Moore and Marcie J. (McCleary) Moore.



Maleana was a graduate of Boardman High School and worked in the foodservice industry.

She had a passion for art, painting and drawing. She also enjoyed fishing, target shooting, and cooking. Maleana will be remembered by her family for her unconditional, forgiving and compassionate heart.



Maleana will be dearly missed and is survived by her father, Casey W. Moore of Clarion, Pennsylvania; mother, Marcie J. (Dennis) Printup of Petersburgh, Ohio, grandfather; many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Visitation will be on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of a Blessing Service at 3:30 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

State and Local Covid-19 protocols will be observed.