YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Malden “Jay” Lloyd Sarrach suddenly passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 after a valiant battle with cancer.

He was born on November 15, 1961 to Edwin and Clara (Boser) Sarrach.

Jay was employed as a truck driver.

If you were lost, you could always count on him to get you anywhere you needed to go. In his youth, he achieved eagle scout status, which was something he was proud of. Jay did everything with his whole heart and he was known as a hard worker. He liked nature and loved to read. He would fish on occasion and enjoyed barbequing and making the Thanksgiving feast for his family. Jay passed his love of cats, comic books, Star Wars and Star Trek to his loving daughter, Stephanie.

Jay is survived by his wife of 39 years, Karen Sarrach; daughter, Stephanie; son-in-law, Carl; stepdaughter, Sherri; stepson, Dan; sisters, Becky and Tracy; brother, Ed and grandchildren, Amanda, James, Justin, Sarah, Alliah, Kloey and John. He also left behind a host of great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Keith.

A private celebration of life was held for his family.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maldan Lloyd Sarrach, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.