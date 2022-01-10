YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madelyn Damiano, a lifelong resident of Youngstown, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the age of 100, just weeks short of her 101st birthday.

Her family and many friends would all agree that she was sharp as a tack and a real spitfire.

She was born on January 30, 1921 to Anthony Saulino and Josephine Belligerrie (Bailey) Saulino.

Madelyn graduated from East High School in 1939, where she sang in school musicals and went on to study voice and piano. She sang in several choirs, including the Youngstown Symphony chorus for 25 years, St. Dominic’s choir and the Warren Music Club. During that time, she wrote and directed “Christmas with the McGillicuddys,” a play performed during the Christmas season at St. Dominic’s and at many area nursing homes. She was also a piano teacher.

Madelyn was very active in the Democratic Party. She served as a committee person for 57 years, which is the longest anyone has held that position in the state of Ohio. She was district leader of the 6th ward and a Democratic Red Carpet Award winner in 2013. Madelyn was a devoted member of St. Dominic’s Church. In addition to being in the choir, she was in the Rosary Club, the 3rd Order, festival director and a den mother to the Cub Scouts for 12 years. She loved gardening, playing cards, and won several ribbons at the Canfield Fair over the years for knitting and crochet. In 2020, at the age of 99, she was diagnosed with COVID-19, and after 65 days spent in the hospital and at a rehab facility, she recovered.

She leaves two sons, Samuel, Jr. of Warren and Michael, Sr. of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Samuel III (Lisa) of Norfolk, VA, and Michael Jr. and Rachelle of Boardman and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Samuel Damiano, and her brother, Frank Damiano.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Glenellen for taking such great care of Madelyn. Also, a special thank you to Diane and Ed Reese for their kindness.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a memorial mass will be held at St. Dominic’s Church at a later date.

