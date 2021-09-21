Lynn Nancy Kime, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, September 16, 2021, Lynn Nancy Kime, age 65, of Canfield, Ohio, passed at home surrounded by her husband and children.

She was born on June 1, 1956, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to William and Ruth (Ock) Portzer.

Lynn is survived by her beloved husband, Robert “Scott” Kime of Canfield; children, Mark A. Kime, Robert C. (Maureen) Kime and Carissa L. Kime; grandchildren, Noah S. Kime and Conner M. Kime and siblings, Joan Prindle, Sue Jarvis, William (Sandy) Portzer, Richard Portzer and her fraternal twin, Craig Portzer.

After her 1974 graduation from Johnstown High School, Lynn attended and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Slippery Rock University. While there, she spent four years on the Women’s Gymnastics Team.

Lynn’s career was spent as a physical education teacher at both, Glenwood Middle School and West Boulevard Elementary schools until her retirement from Boardman Local Schools.

Lynn was a longtime member of Canfield United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed gardening, Zumba, physical education lifestyle but most of all loved anything that involved her family.

Memorial donations in Lynn’s name may be made to any Youngstown area food bank.

No public services are planned at this time.

