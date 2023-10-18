YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lydia Louise (Roller) Olsavsky, 66, leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness after passing away on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth’s Boardman Campus following a brief illness.

She was born on March 21, 1957 in Youngstown, a daughter of Warren Allen Roller and the late Elizabeth (Ferrelli) Roller.

She graduated from Canfield High School in 1975. Following graduation, she attended Trumbull Memorial Hospital Nurses’ Training Program and graduated in 1978.

She was employed as a nurse at Trumbull Memorial Hospital until she married and became a mother. She then devoted several years to raising her family before resuming her nursing career. Lydia was currently employed at Trumbull Correctional Institute.

Lydia’s greatest joy in life came from caring for others. She touched everybody’s lives and made it a point to make all those she encountered feel so important and loved. Her children feel exceptionally blessed to have had her as their mother.

She is survived by her children, Elizabeth K. (Jesse Mesa) Olsavsky, David A. (Rebecca) Olsavsky, II, Sgt. Maj. Fritz M. (Megan) Lowe, USMC Ret.; father, Warren A. Roller; former spouse, David A. Olsavsky; grandchildren, Luke and Emma Olsavsky, Kaden Abkarjan of Canfield, Lorelai, Annalise and Vance Lowe, all of Cortland; and sister, Heather (Thomas) Fares.

Lydia was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth L. (Ferrilli) Roller.

Her children and family wish to extend a special thank you to the staff of Saint Elizabeth’s ICU for their dedicated efforts in caring for Lydia.

A life well-lived deserves to be celebrated. Family and friends may call 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. located at 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Saint Michael’s Parish (everyone is to meet at church) located at 300 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

“Lydia, know that you are loved and the love you

shared will sustain us until we meet again.”

