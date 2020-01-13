Lucretia A. (Eaton) Allen, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 11, 2019, Lucretia A. (Eaton) Allen, age 78, of Lordstown, Ohio, passed away at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on September 5, 1941 to Frank and Daisy L. (Hubenthal) Eaton.

Lucretia is survived by her sons, Gary A. Allen II, with who she made her home and Gregory (Tracie) Allen; grandchildren, Carlie and Nicholas, who she affectionately called “Bug” and “Zoodle” all of Lordstown; siblings, Linda (the late DeWitt) Boosel of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Jack Allen of Butler, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Hazel Allen of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania and brother-in-law, Kenneth Sibble of Harrisville, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, Lucretia was preceded in death by her husband, Gary G. Allen in 1993; sisters, Nancy Elizabeth Eaton and Janet Sibble and infant brother, Frank Edwin Eaton.

After high school graduation, Lucretia earned her Bachelors Degree in Nursing from Sewickley School of Nursing, worked at Northside Hospital until she retired with 32 years of service and was a member of The Order of Eastern Star, Marion County Chapter.

She enjoyed ceramics, needlepoint, word search, crossword puzzles, spending time with friends and family but her biggest joy was the time she spend and the love she had for her grandchildren, Carlie and Nicholas.

Public viewing will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2019, at Ohltown United Methodist Church, 2001 Olhtown Road, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m.

