Lucinda Jane Snider, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 21, 2020, Lucinda Jane Snider, 67, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed into God’s hands.

She was born in Lafayette, Indiana, on March 4, 1953, to Martin Snider and Patricia Connie Snider Martin.

Cindy was a 1971 graduate of Mohawk High School and went on to earn her nursing degree from Butler Community College in 1976.

During that time, she married Terry Vrabel in August 1973, but parted ways in 1994.

Cindy was a nurse for 35 years, which was her passion, besides her two sons, whom she loved with her whole being.

She enjoyed going to Union Baptist Church, chocolate, The Delfonics, spending time with her family and watching her favorite TV show, Friends.

Cindy will be remembered for her unique voice, making people laugh, her big caring heart, outgoing personality and loving the Lord. This will be her first Christmas with the Lord and we hope and pray she is happy and at peace.

Cindy is survived by her sons, Andrew Vrabel, 43, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Alan (Rachel) Vrabel, 41, of Grove City, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Andrew Michael Vrabel, 18, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Kenley and Milo Vrabel of Grove City, Pennsylvania; stepfather, Dr. Harold Martin of New Castle, Pennsylvania; sisters, Beth (Frank) Meadows of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Nancy (Russell) of Ypsilanti, Michigan and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial will be held in her honor on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Union Baptist Church, with Pastor Richard Rue, residing.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.crematepa.com.

