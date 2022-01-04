YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 30, 2021, Loy Dennis Ritter, age 82, of Ashtabula, Ohio, passed away in Windsor House at Guardian Health Care Center in Youngstown after a brief illness.

He was born in Spiro, Oklahoma on January 5, 1938, to Clarence and Esther (Patrick) Ritter.

Loy is survived by his love of the last 43 years, his soulmate, Linda Weir, of Ashtabula, Ohio; daughter, Carmen (Andrew McFadden) Weir-McFadden; granddaughter, Dakoda Dondera of Nebraska; grandson, Titus Miller of Youngstown; mother-in-law, Elsie Weir and sister-in-law, Rosalie Silk, both of Ashtabula, Ohio.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

