

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – As she showed us every day of her life, and in the weeks leading to her peaceful passing on Monday, December 12, 2022, Louise Collins was an indomitable spirit. Our family mourns the loss of this unique and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She was born on July 30, 1930 in the Pennsylvania coal town of Nanty Glo. Her parents were Clementa and Angeline Ferraro, who had come to America from Naples, Italy in 1912.

The Ferraro family resided in Portage, Pennsylvania, and including Louise, had 12 children in all. She loved to recall stories of her father making homemade wine, Dandelion and “Dago Red”.

On June 15, 1955, Louise married Elbert Collins. Together, they had two children: Lois and James (Nancy). The family moved to Youngstown, Ohio in 1966 where Louise worked a career as a seamstress. First with the Plakie Toy Company and then with Gasser Chair until her retirement at age 67. It was rare to be in a public space where Louise wouldn’t check the banquet chairs for her own handiwork. Often by lifting them up and flipping them over, even into her late 80’s.

In 1997 while Elbert (Papa) was ill, they moved in with her son’s family in Cortland, Ohio. For the next 25 years, Louise enjoyed being an active member of the Warren Deaf Club and playing cards every week at the Warren Senior “SCOPE” Center. She loved her soap operas (and even a good tabloid). She liked routine trips to her favorite stores and making kolache for her family…a tradition that she eventually passed on to her granddaughter. And she had a passion for crochet that kept everyone in the family warm under their favorite blanket.

But most of all, Louise loved her role as “Nana” to her four grandchildren, Eddie (Kodey), James Jr. (Erica), Angelina (Kyle) and Michelle (Rob) and to her six great-grandchildren: Collin, Reagan, Harper, Rory, Augie and Calvin.

In lieu of a public memorial, the family will be having a private graveside service as we lay Louise to rest beside her beloved husband Elbert, and daughter Lois. We will celebrate this one-of-a-kind, cat-loving, Christmas-decorating, Olive-Garden-frequenting, Italian wine-enthusiast.

We love you, Nana.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Louise Collins, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 15, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.