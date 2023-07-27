YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis Wilson, age 66, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, July 21, 2023, after an extended illness.

He leaves his wife of 41 years, Betty Wilson; stepson, Kevin (Lisa) Black; mother, Virginia (the late, Harold) Pinson; siblings, Beverly, Lynn, Brenda, Alicia, Felicia, Thaxton and Denise and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, Louis was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby.

Louis lived most of his life in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a graduate of Rayen High School.

Louis was a born salesperson and spent most of his secular career in that field and made friends wherever he went. He was known for his quiet charm, great smile and smooth voice. As a young man he loved swimming and art. Throughout his life he also loved cooking, was an avid chess and card player and especially enjoyed time playing pinochle with “Mom” and “Pops.”

After studying the Bible, Louis was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1976. Later, his sister introduced him to his wife-to-be and he and Betty were married in 1982, spending the next 41 years together. Louis was ever grateful to have the long-time support of his faithful wife in sickness and in health and appreciated good friends who shared his spiritual goals and hope for the future. Louis’s love for Jehovah was evident in how he gave of himself to others and promoted God’s Kingdom as the only solution for humankind. Louis’s hope for the future was firm to the end and ‘an anchor for his life.’ (Hebrews 6:19). He was confident in the resurrection hope and seeing his loved ones again right here on earth when ‘tears, pain, and death will be no more.’ (Revelation 21:4).

Services for Louis will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the South-Central Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 550 N. Four Mile Run, Youngstown, OH 44515

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.