Louis William Wright, The Unclaimed Soldier, Coitsville Township, Ohio

COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, Louis William Wright, age 72, of Coitsville Twp., Ohio passed away at home.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 18, 1947.

Louis joined the United States Air Force on November 22, 1966 and served one tour in Vietnam at Son Nhut Air Base, which was a Republic of Vietnam Air Force facility. His awards included the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal.

Burial with full military honors was held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 09:30 with over 1200 in attendance.

Some of those who helped to make this service possible include: Theresa Gaetano, Investigator and the staff of the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office, the staff of Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, the Medina County Marine Corps Detachment, the 555th Honors Detachment and all the Veteran Organizations’ that participated in and helped to raise awareness of Mr. Wright’s Military Honors Service. But those who should be thanked most, are all of you who felt compelled to attend the funeral of a man you never met, a man who so long ago took an oath to defend and who honorably served our county during its’ most protested war. May this be an example of the respect deserved by all the men and women who sacrificed for our great nation.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

Send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

Material donations can be made in Louis William Wright’s honor to your local Veteran’s Organization.

“God Bless Our Troops” and “God Bless America”