YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 5, 2019, Louis Robert Mancuso, age 82, of Youngstown’s Southside passed away at home. He was born in Pennsylvania on March 20, 1937.

Lou will be buried at Lake Park Cemetery.

