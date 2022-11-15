CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Louis Joseph Varady, age 65 of Campbell, Ohio passed away.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 30, 1957 to Louis and Mary Varady.

Louis honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.

A private buried with honors will take place in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

A private buried with honors will take place in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

