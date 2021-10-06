Louis Elmer “Popcorn” Reese, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, Louis Elmer “Popcorn” Reese, age 71, of Lowellville, Ohio passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital – Boardman, Ohio.

He was born in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania on October 1, 1950 to Thomas A. Reese and Hazel (Waller) Reese.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn (O’Donnell) Reese; children, Sheldon Reese of Boardman, Ohio, Louis B. Reese of Lowellville, Ohio, Heather Reese of New Springfield, Ohio, Jennifer (Bryan Martin) Reese of Boardman, Ohio; grandchildren, Madalyn Zurcher, Dominic Reese, Ezekiel Louis Martin of Boardman, OH; siblings, Shirley Rounds of Girard, Ohio, Rosetta Green of Niles, Ohio; brothers-in-law, John (Mary) O’Donnell of Girard, Ohio, Vince (Ron Quam) O’Donnell of Cincinatti, Ohio, Bernie O’Donnell of Austintown, OH, Kevin O’Donnell of the Westside of Youngstown; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Popcorn was also preceded in death by his siblings, Marjorie Baskeyfield, Beverly Seman, Bessie Projnstajn, Elton Reese, William Green, Robert Green, David Green, Ethel Davidson and Jane Burr.

“Popcorn” worked in transport as a driver delivering heavy equipment to the oil fields, he was a lover of classic music and cars, chocolate covered cherries, motorcycles and anything with an engine. He was an all-American country boy!

