AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Lorrie Jean Howley, age 62, of Austintown, Ohio, died at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Huntington Park, California on May 4, 1960, to Robert Gartner and Wilma (Lane) Gartner Pacalo.

Lorrie was the most loving, caring, non-judgmental person we have ever known. She cared for everyone no matter their background.

Lorrie is survived by her children, Rebecca Feliciano, Sarah Howley, Frankie Howley and Joseph Howley; grandchildren, Alexis Feliciano, Nick Hogan, Dylan Hogan, Domonic Feliciano, Ezekiel Joy, Alyssa Joy, Felicity St. Thomas, Serenity St. Thomas, Isaiah Howley, Frankie Howley and Julianna Howley; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Gianna, Giovonni, Domonic, Kenz’Ley, Bentley and Brooklynn and siblings, Jeff Gartner and Beverly Vale.

Besides her parents, Lorrie was also preceded in death by her siblings, Timothy and Robert Gartner.

Public viewing will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

