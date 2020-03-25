Lori M. (Campbell) Cramer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori M. (Campbell) Cramer, age 39, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 after a strong battle with influenza, pneumonia and other mitigating factors.

She was born on October 19, 1980 to the late Andrew and Linda (Case) Campbell.

Lori is survived by her husband, John W. Cramer; son, JJ, age 6, both of Youngstown and sister, Andrea (Steven) Sweely of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Lori attended Niles McKinley High School and Mahoning County Career & Technical School before graduating from Austintown Fitch High School in 1999.

Lori was loved by many and had a heart of gold.

Services will be determined at a later date due to the country’s ongoing circumstances.

Donations can be made to the family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lori-cramer-campbell-funeral-fund.

