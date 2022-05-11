YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori Lynn Willis, 52, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2022.

She was born on April 21, 1970 in Youngstown, Ohio to Kenneth and Patricia (Crowther) Waller.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1988.

She loved people, socializing and traveling, which included going to California and Disney. Lori also enjoy going to concerts for her favorite singer, Adam Levine and his band, Maroon 5. She will be fondly remembered for performing a random act of kindness for a stranger each month for a year.

Lori is survived by her husband, William; children, Shayne Waller of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Megan Willis of Austintown, Ohio; grandson, Ozzley Lambert; parents, Kenneth and Patricia Waller of Austintown; brother, Kenneth R. (Jennifer) Waller of Coitsville, Ohio; niece, Macey Waller of Coitsville and best friend, Dan Riley of Girard.

