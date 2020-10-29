Lorena Maye Lamb, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Lorena Maye Lamb, age 76, of Youngstown, passed away and entered her heavenly home.

She was born in Pikeville, Kentucky on June 20, 1944 to Carl and Martha Justice.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lorena Maye Lamb, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: