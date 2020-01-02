Lois M. Barber, East Liverpool, Ohio

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 30, 2019, Lois M Barber, age 65, of Salem, passed away to be with the Lord.

She was born in East Liverpool, on June 24, 1954, to Ralph and Norma (Higgins) Burson.

Lois is survived by her son, Neil P Barber of Salem; siblings, Diane Burson of Salem, Ralph Burson of Utah; nieces, Jamie Manis and Jasmin Burson.

Besides her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her brother, Scott.

