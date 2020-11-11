Lois Jean (Cook) DiPlacido, Cranberry Township, PA

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Lois Jean (Cook) DiPlacido, age 90, formerly of Cranberry Twp., Pennsylvania, passed at Townview Health Center in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Etna on July 16, 2020 to William and Grace Cook.

Lois is survived by her son, James (Christine) DiPlacido of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Sarah DiPlacido, Michelle (Patrick) Dougherty; great-grandchildren, Dean, McKennah, Rhylen and Patrick.

Besides her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, in 1972; brothers, Robert, William and Richard Cook.

Lois grew up in Etna, Pennsylvania and graduated from Etna High School. Influenced by faith healers, such as, Catherine Coleman, she wrote the book, More than a Miracle, about her early married life experience with her husband’s cancer diagnosis and illness. She subsequently started her own ministry called, Placid Place. In her later years, she attended New Community Church in Wexford and had many friends there.

Lois will be buried alongside her husband at Lakewood Memorial Park in a private service.

