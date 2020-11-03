Lois Jean Cook DiPlacido, Beaver Falls, PA

November 1, 2020

BEAVER FALLS, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Lois Jean Cook DiPlacido, age 90, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully. 

She was born in Etna, Pennsylvania on July 16, 1930 to William and Grace Cook.

