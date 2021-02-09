Lois Delila May Baker, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, February 6, 2021, Lois Delila May Baker, age 82, passed and entered her heavenly home.

She was born in Bergholz, Ohio on April 5, 1938 to Ralph and Cora (Taylor) Baker.

Lois was a graduate of Carrollton High School.

She is survived by her son, Ron (Susan); grandchildren, Madison Gerren of Austintown, Matthew Gerren of Florida and Byron Richards of Illinois and several great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Crystal (Robert) Richards and brothers, Eugene, Kenny, Donald and Keith.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lois Delila May Baker, please visit our floral store.