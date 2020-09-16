Lisa Sue Richardson, Alpine, New York

ALPINE, New York (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Lisa Sue Richardson, age 58, of Alpine, New York, passed away of natural causes.

She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 20, 1962 to Harvey and Naomi (Crow) Dunham.

Lisa is survived by her children, Jason (Jennifer Viet) Dunham of New Field, New York, Jeremie Dunham of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Jessica (Aaron Martin) Dunham of Alpine, New York; grandchildren, Kara Dunham, Zoey Dunham, Gabriel Falk, Raphael Falk; her companion, Jimmy.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

