Lisa C. Terry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa C. Terry, age 58, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on Friday, March 5, 2021.

She was born in Richmond, Virginia on March 12, 1962 to Huston and Mary Cadle.



She leaves to cherish her memory her children, TJ (Lorena Guerrero) Sedor, Jacob Gregory and Caitlyn (Devin Jones) Baker; grandchildren, Nevaeh and Elijah Jones and Todd and Cassidy Sedor and siblings, Cindra Henderson of Florida, Shellie (John) Baker, Debbie Judy and Lance Baker of Virginia and Keith Baker of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherri Mahon.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.