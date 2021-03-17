Lindsay K. Lude, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lindsay K. Lude, age 30, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Austintown, Ohio.

She was born in Youngstown on June 20, 1990 to Graydon “Tim” and Sandra Lude.

She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved daughter, Journey Molina; parents, Tim and Sandra Lude; sister, Raechel (fiancé, Michael Ilich, Jr.) and grandmother, Donna Wilhelm, all of Austintown; aunts and uncles, John and Sandra Wilhelm and James and Linda Lude; numerous cousins and anticipated life partner, Jeffrey Adams.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Graydon and Dorothy Lude and Ralph Wilhelm.

Lindsay was raised on a farm and loved all animals, especially horses and dogs. Her favorite things to do were riding horses, camping, fishing, hunting and showing ponies with her daughter at the Canfield and Columbiana Fairs. She leaves behind her adored horses, Emma and Spicy and her dog, Ms. Beans.

She enjoyed farm work at many farms, including at her longtime friends’, Mills Landscaping and Guy Hassen. She worked in construction, most recently with Greg Fairbanks Construction and Grasshopper Tree Service.

She was known for being kindhearted and would help anyone. Her friends also knew that she would be honestly blunt when you asked for her opinion. She will be truly missed missed by everyone in her life.

Lindsay requested not to have a memorial service. Her family plans on having a celebration of her life at a later date.

