AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Sudia, age 72, formerly of Akron, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Summa Health Hospice in Akron, Ohio.

She was born on April 30, 1949 in Akron, Ohio to Charles and Joann (Brown) Duke.

Linda had a successful career as a realtor for 30 years before retiring in 2010. In 2011, she moved to Naples.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Sudia; daughter, Amy (Bryan Chidester) McCourtney; grandchildren, Barbara (Travis) Sammons, Kendra Insbrucker, Zack Insbrucker, Douglas (Natashia) Redman, Derek Redman and Sara Evans and great-grandchildren, Elaina Post and Matthew Redman.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Ann (McCortney) Testa; stepdaughter, Kristin (Sudia) Duncan and sister, Susan (Duke) Miller.

A memorial service in Naples, Florida will be announced at a future date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda Jo Sudia, please visit our floral store.