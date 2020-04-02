Breaking News
Linda Marie (Malcomb) Benedict, Youngstown, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

March 28, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Linda Marie (Malcomb) Benedict, age 52, passed away.

She was born in Richwood, West Virginia on February 18, 1968 to James and Eva Malcomb.

Linda is survived by her good friend and husband, Evan James Benedict, of Youngstown and other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

