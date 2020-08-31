Linda Mae Pierce, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Linda Mae Pierce, age 73, of Poland, passed into the arms of our Lord.

She was born in Warren on May 8, 1947 to John and Norma (Humble) Pierce.

Linda was a bus driver for the Boardman Public Schools for many years. She was a breeder for most of her life of pekingese, whippets, poodles, Yorkshire terriers, great danes and afghan hounds.

Linda is survived by her siblings, Jerry Cramer of Clearwater, Florida and Janey Benzenhoefer of Poland; nieces, Andrea Benzenhoefer of Greenford and Kelly Crowe of Youngstown; great-grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s honor by visiting: pekingeserescue.com.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda Mae Pierce, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: