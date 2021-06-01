Linda Lou Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Linda Lou Wilson, age 82, of Youngstown, passed into her heavenly home.

She was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on August 7, 1938 to Orvill and Helen (Louchery) Fox.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Donita Rosario, with whom she made her home.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Lee Wilson (2020).

