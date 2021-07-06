Linda Leigh Zanolli, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Leigh Zanolli, age 59, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 at Cortland Healthcare Center.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on August 6, 1961 to Carl Arden Bowers and Pheroba Lewis Bowers and later attended West Middlesex High School.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Devin (Jerry L.) L. Allen of Girard, Paul (Beth Ann) Wheaton of Poland, and Carl Arden Wheaton of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Ashley Zanolli Greenwalt of Brookfield; grandchildren, Sadie (Shylor) Lawrence of Antlers, Oklahoma, Brittany Scott of Boardman, Dylan Scott of Youngstown, Jordyn Wheaton of Poland, Cameron Wheaton of Poland, and Carmello Wheaton of Youngstown; sisters, Tina Bowers of Struthers and Penny Bowers of Sharon, Pennsylvania; and brother-in-law, Mike Stupka of Pulaski, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her stepmother, Alice Bowers, and sisters, Diana Stupka and Carla Jean Bowers.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda Leigh Zanolli, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.