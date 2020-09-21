Linda Kathleen Sanders, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Linda Kathleen Sanders, age 72, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away at Garden Way Assisted Living.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on August 8, 1948 to Chester and Ann (DuBay) Pollock.

Linda is survived by her children, Kathryn Anne (Andrew) Meleky of Warren, Ohio and Michael (Christine) Sanders of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Spc. Michael Sanders, Jr. of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina and Joshua T. Sanders and Alexis M. Sanders, both of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, as well as nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Sanders, who passed on August 6, 2020. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on October 18, 2019. Her son, Thomas Lee Sanders (2009) and sister, Patricia Vitello also preceded her in death.

Linda grew up in Sharon, Pennsylvania and graduated Sharon High School, Class of 1965.

She was the mother of triplets and was very proud of that fact. Linda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and her family affectionately called her “Mommom.”

Family to receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda K (Pollock) Sanders, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: