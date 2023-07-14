SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Jean Henson, age 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 5, 2023.

She was born August 24, 1952 in Toms River, New Jersey.

Linda was a homemaker and she loved her dog named Snowball. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and watching her favorite soap, General Hospital. Her favorite color was purple. Linda cherished her family and friends. She showered them with love and they also loved her back. Linda was a great person who made everyone feel comfortable. She had a down-to-earth personality that made you just want to sit and talk to her for hours.

She is survived by her daughter, Ellen (Richard) Henson Jacobs of Virginia and son, Michael Henson.

