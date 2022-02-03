SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda J. (Kagle) Safranic, age 55, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on July 9, 1966 to Merle N. “Bub” Kagle and Norma R. (Hunter) Kagle.

Linda is survived by her loving Mom and Dad, Norma Kagle and A. Ray Aaron of Lackawannock Township; children, Jacquelin (Jason Haywood) Horning of Sharon, Tom Safranic III of Masury, Ohio; grandchildren, Alivia Horning of Mesa, Arizona, Elizabeth Haywood, Nicholas Haywood both of Sharon; siblings and many nieces and nephews.

On May 3, 2020, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Safranic, who married on April 6, 1984.

There will be a private family service.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

