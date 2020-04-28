Breaking News
Linda Gail England, Youngstown, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

April 27, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With her husband and daughter at her side, on Monday, April 27, 2020, Linda Gail (Heckleman) England, age 70, passed away at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center. 

She was born in Anderson, Indiana on April 22, 1950 to James William and Bonnie Jean (Wilson) Heckleman.

Linda is survived by her husband, daughter and other family members.

Full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

