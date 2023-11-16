SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Lewis Aubrey Bower, age 71, of Southington, Ohio peacefully passed away at home with his family by his side.

Lewis, who was also known as Rocky to many, was born in Warren, Ohio on November 14, 1951, to Lewis Grant and Clara Ann (Hebert) Bower.

Lewis is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Margaret Mae (Wikoff) Bower of Southington, who he married on April 3, 1971; his children, Travis (Jennifer) Bower, Timothy (Denise) Bower, April (Joseph) Weber; grandchildren, Timmy Bower, Seth Bower, Reese Bower, Morgan Kuszmaul, Mallory Jessep, Grant Bower, Randy Bower, Aubrey (nee Weber) McClellan, Autumn Weber; great-grandchildren, Mila, Gavin, Grayson, Lakelynn; siblings, Leah (Bill) Kirkwood, Teri (Kevin) Saukko, and Bill (late Shirley) Bower.

Besides his parents, Lewis was also preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth “Betty” (the late Kenny) Yoho.

Lewis was a long-time resident of Leavittsburg, Ohio, attended LaBrae Schools and retired from Coca-Cola. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and was an avid Buckeye fan. He also thoroughly enjoyed time with his friends but most of all he loved his family and the time he spent with them.

No public service will be held.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

