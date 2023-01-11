NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leta Deon Dottle, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

She was born on August 18, 1935 to William and Grace (Cameron) Marino in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Leta married her husband, Benjamin F. Dottle, Sr. and they expanded their family with the births of their two sons, Benjamin F. Dottle, Jr. and William Dottle.

Leta was a homemaker, who always took care of her beloved family in many ways. She was a fantastic cook, making them all delicious and tasty meals. In her free time, she enjoyed puzzle books and being with her parrot but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family. She loved and adored them and they felt the same way about her.

Leta leaves behind two sons, Benjamin F. Dottle, Jr. and William Dottle; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and brothers, William and Arnold Marino.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benjamin F. Dottle, Sr. and sister, Rosemary Maggi.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

