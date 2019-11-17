Lesha Darlene (Martin) Hood, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, November 14, 2019, Lesha (Martin) Hood, age 62, of Canfield, passed into God’s loving embrace.

She was born on July 12, 1960 in Youngstown to Allen Martin of Austintown and Pecola (McLean) Martin of Youngstown.

Lesha is survived by her husband, Jerry M. Hood; children, Ebony (Eric) Singer, of Astoria, Queens, New York, Justin (Sarah) Hood of Kent; four month old grandson, Eroll Singer; siblings, Cherol Martin of Florida, Marvin Martin and Allen Martin, Jr., both of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Gordon.

Lesha was loving, kind, truthful, feisty, outspoken and silly. She enjoyed every moment of life. Her positive nature was always apparent. It was seen in the attention she paid to her children and the way in which she reared them.

As a parent, she was hands on. When Justin and Ebony had an interest in sports or cheerleading, Lesha became a team coach and cheered them on every step of the way. When they joined a club at school, Lesha became the head fundraiser. If a food donation was needed for an event, Lesha donated a creation made from scratch in her own kitchen, more than likely while listening and dancing to one of her favorite bands such as Earth Wind & Fire. She enjoyed a good game of ping-pong, but only after the kids utilized the flat table to fold all the laundry. Lesha was a chauffeur to all of Justin and Ebony’s friends and she was always the last parent to leave the parking lot making sure everyone got home safe. She was like everyone’s second mom. As the kids grew up, they would dance and sing with her and if Lesha forgot the words it was ok, she just made up her own.

She had many simple philosophies in life including love God and family, respect yourself, seize the moment, don’t take yourself or life to serious, be skeptical but realistic and just enjoy the journey.

Lesha would not want anyone to be sad at her passing but for them to use the beautiful example set on how to focus on what is important and what makes you happy; believe in yourself, family and God.

She was a good Christian, heading Bible Study and teaching Sunday School.

A Celebration of Lesha’s Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

Send condolences or share memories by visiting www.cremateohio.com.