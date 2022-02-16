NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Leroy “Henry” Strahin, age 68, announced his passing on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at home with his wife by his side.

He was born on January 3, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio to Arthur Franklin and Olive Marie (Mayfield) Strahin.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1972 and was employed by Youngstown Welding & Engineering and Foster Wheeler until their respective closures, followed by various odd jobs until his retirement in 2018.

On December 31, 1976, LeRoy married Sarah Ann Smith and the two moved to the Smith Family home in New Springfield in 1982, where they remained and raised their three daughters. In November, 2020, they sold the family home and moved to New Middletown.

Known as Henry to his friends, he enjoyed spending time with his family while vacationing at the beach and hosting backyard hot dog roasts. He also loved the Canfield Fair, serving on the Livestock Committee, driving the shuttles and attending every year except 2021. He was a member of the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, Station 1.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sarah Ann (Smith) Strahin; daughters, Amanda (Mike) Beck of New Middletown, Ohio, Jennifer (Ben) Geiser of Wadsworth, Ohio and Laura Vernon Veretto of Texas and son-in-law, Kyle Vernon of Canfield, Ohio. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, each with a special name given to them by their Papa, Riley “Peanut” Beck, Macie “Tink” Vernon, Griffin “Buddy” Geiser and Amelia “Bug” Geiser. He is also survived by his siblings, Frank Strahin, Brenda Kanos, Charles Strahin, Linda Kreinbrook, Darlene Dunn and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his sister, Cindy Pannunzio.

Per Henry’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to organizations that support cancer research, such as the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by cremateohio.com.

