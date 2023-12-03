CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, November 26, 2023, Leroy Emmett Waller, Jr., 58, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away in Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 7, 1965, to Leroy Emmett Waller, Sr. and the late Barbara Ann (Carothers) Waller.

Besides his father, Leroy is survived by fiancée, Sherri Wilson of Struthers; aunt with who he made his home, Laura Waller; stepmother, Jacqueline Waller of Boardman; siblings, Tina Burlky of Campbell, Chris Hardy of Boardman and Scott (Angie) Anderson of McDonald; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

