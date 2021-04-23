Leonora “Sally” Ruth Slider, Lancaster, Ohio

LANCASTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, April 16, 2021, Leanora “Sally” Ruth King Slider, age 50, of Donora, Pennsylvania and Lancaster, Ohio, passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 6, 1971 and raised by Jeremiah and Ruth F. King in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Sally is survived by her mother, Gloria Jean Cheek; life partners, Steven and Rebecca Hardin; children, William (Jessica) Slider and their children, Carmen and Rajha Slider; Malea (Christopher) Rose and their children, Varian and Christopher Rose and Carrie (Jimirro) Slider; four sisters and five brothers.

Besides her parents who raised her, Sally was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell Carl Slider.

Sally had a huge appetite for learning. After high school she earned her associate degrees in Computer Science and the Culinary Arts and was ordained by the Universal Life Church.

Sally had a passion for writing, drawing, reading and cooking but “no greater love” did she have but her love for her grandchildren. She cherished every moment with them and they are forever her pride and joy. Sally’s last wish was that her family cherish and always look after each other.

In lieu of flowers, donations to her family will be accepted at 1235 East Walnut Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.