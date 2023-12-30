CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, Leonard Gregory Appelman, age 90, of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.

He was born on February 7, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio to Leonard Theodore and Ema Jean (Wilson) Appelman.

He was married to the love of his life, Ellen Frances (Bossert) Appelman for 59 years. Together they made many beautiful memories and they were wonderful and loving parents to their beloved daughter, Nicole (Appelman) Rothbauer.

Leonard was employed as an electrician and he worked in both commercial and residential settings. He was a 68 year member of the IBEW, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

He also honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

Leonard like to spend his time outdoors fishing and gardening whenever he could. He also enjoyed spending the day antiquing with his wife Ellen. In his free time, Leonard always cherished the times he spent with his family and friends recalling funny incidents and sharing cherished memories while he enjoyed a spirited beverage (or two).

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ellen Frances (Bossert) Appelman of Canfield, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Nicole (Tom) Rothbauer of Canfield, Ohio and grandsons, Tyler Rothbauer of Canfield, Ohio and Brant Rothbauer of New York, New York.

Besides his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his son, Greg Appelman and his sister, Judith Shoemaker.

