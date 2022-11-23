AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At home, on Monday, November 7, 2022, Lee Robert “Bobby” Lambert, died because of a violent crime.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 10, 1986, to Linda Rae Lambert and Patrick McClaskey.

Bobby is survived by his son, Lee Robert Lambert, Jr., age four; his beloved grandmother, Linda (Jack) Tenney, with who he lived until recently and raised him from the age of five when his mother died in 1991; brother, Tom McClaskey of Youngstown; grandmother, Shirley McClaskey; uncles, James Lambert, John (Kelley) Lambert and David (Ginger) Lambert; aunts, Leslie Lambert and Nicole Simpson; many cousins, other family and friends.

Bobby was a diligent worker and a great cook. He was always available when you needed to talk and he could make you laugh and brighten your day. Bobby was full of laughter and joy and he had many long-term friends. He enjoyed playing video games, doing impressions and was known to be a dedicated Cleveland Browns fan. Most of all he loved his family and loved being around them.

He will be deeply missed and will be forever in our hearts.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or donate by visiting cremateohio.com.