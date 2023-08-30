BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Lee P. Chabut passed away on Friday evening, March 31, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in Boardman from a heart condition.

An Anglican service will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery Chapel with the interment of his ashes to follow. Father John Harris of Christ The King from Columbiana will be conducting the service.

Lee was born November 19, 1939 with his identical twin brother at St Elizabeth’s Hospital. He was the son of Louis M. and Helen Hunter Chabut.

Lee and his twin brother sang in the St Johns Episcopal choir as a child and had a wonderful voice and he also modeled childrens clothing for Strauss Hershberg stores.

He lived on Buena Vista Drive and graduated from Boardman High School in 1958.

He served proudly in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Knox from 1959 to 1962, at which time he married Judith Martin of Youngstown, who passed away in Florida on November 30, 2022.

Their surviving children in order are David Chabut of Georgia, La Reine Chabut of California, and Laura Stanley of Florida.

Lee attended Findlay college and YSU, graduating in Business and Political Science around 1965.

He was in sales for Chese Borough Ponds for many years and retired from United Claims and Adjustment.

In his retirement years when he attended St. Dominics and he volunteered for Catholic Charities in regard to the city mission. He also loved reading about history and theology and went to the Boardman library often. He will be missed for his many lengthy phone calls and letters to his family. He was a gifted speaker and writer.

Lee is survived by siblings, Louis D. Chabut and Shirley Harter of Florida; nephew, Louis D. Chabut and his wife, Melody Chabut of Beaver township; nephew, Michael Dill; niece, Kathleen Harter Olinger of Florida, and numerous grandchildren in Florida, Georgia, and California.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

