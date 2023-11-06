POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee Gilbert Cardwell, 78 of Poland, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, leaving behind his best friend and wife of 41 years, Colleen Cardwell.

He is also survived by his daughter, Deborah Cardwell; his sons, Patrick (Meredith) Archer and John (Karen) Deutschlander, as well as his grandchildren, Corrie, Patrick, William Archer and Dylan, Ryan and Amy Deutschlander.

Lee treasured his Cardwell family including his brother, Ray Cardwell (Mary); sister, Kaye Szekel and several nieces and nephews.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Esther and his nephew, David.

Lee was born in Poland, Ohio, the son of the late Mr. Gilbert and Mrs. Catherine Cardwell.

He was a member of the Poland Seminary High School Marching Band, where he played the trombone.

He was a lifelong music enthusiast and continued to play both trombone and euphonium at the church, The Salvation Army, Canfield Community Band and even in the Poland Alumni band.

After high school, Lee served in the United States Navy. He was especially proud of being stationed on the USS Forrestal. He was also proud that he could still wear his Navy Whites even in his 70s.

Lee was a perfectionist and an extremely hard worker in all aspects of his life. In his prime, Lee was a long-distance runner and a ballroom dancer. He was fastidious with his appearance and always carried Chapstick and a small black comb. He finally retired at age 78 after perfecting several professions. He washed his own cars obsessively and turned it into a profession that he took pride in until May of this year.

Lee’s family would tease him about being a neat-freak and vacuuming his carpet into a starburst pattern. Only Misha, his beloved Morkie, was allowed to get crumbs on the carpet.

Lee was quiet and shy by nature but enjoyed church and was a lifelong Christian since his childhood at The Poland United Methodist Church. He often talked about his faith and its influence in his life.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services, however, Lee will be interred at the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

