Lawrence William Lissimore, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suddenly on Thursday, August 22, 2019, Lawrence William Lissimore, age 45, of Hubbard, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in California on April 14, 1974 to Larry Lissimore and Mary Jo (Davis) Lissimore Halas.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Tara Kathleen (Basile) Lissimore of Hubbard; children, Amber (19), Allison (11) and Krisstina (9) all at home; siblings, Chrissy (Mike) Roddy of Canfield, Jacob Halas of Columbus and Kathy (Richard) Basile of Hubbard; stepfather, Dave Halas of Hubbard and nephew, Josh Roddy of Canfield.

Family to receive friends along with a Memorial Service at Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard, Ohio. Day and times to be announced.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Send condolences or make a donation by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 27 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.