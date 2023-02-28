YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, February 23, 2023, Lawrence Stephen Grbinick, age 78, of Youngstown died at home with his family taking care of him.

He was born in Youngstown on September 18, 1944, to Stephen Emery and Mary Elizabeth (Jesik) Grbinick.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Jean Grbinick of Youngstown; children, Larry Grbinick, John (Jill) Heckathorn all of Austintown, Juanita (Rick) Tucheck of Niles, Jean Ann (Joshua) Cox of McDonald, Laura (Dan) Stainfild of Austintown; grandchildren, Billy Heckathorn, Bevy (Caleb) VanDyke, who Larry helped to raise, Renee Green, Randi (Gary) Wadlow, Cinda-Jean Cox, BillieJo Cox, Sierra Cox, Kenneth “Tyler” Stainfield, Justin Stainfield, Brooke (Nick) Adams, Miranda and Mercedez Tucheck; great-grandchildren, Tommy, Alistair, Nora, Viktoria, Landon, Adee, Landyn, Isabella, Aubree, Gabreilla, Olivia, Gino Jr, Stephenie, Xander, Rose; his dog, Cutez; twin brother, Leonard F. Grbinick, niece but his “daughter through love,” Stephanie (Jim) Rogers.

Larry honorably served his country in the United States Army.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, “lighting” fireworks, and working on cars, as well as collecting knives and steins and telling stories about his two pet ducks when he was younger. But most of all, Larry loved spending time with his family, especially his kids and grandkids.

Besides his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by his grandchildren, Chole Cox and Joshua Cox, Jr.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. followed by Military Honors (service time will be announced soon) on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, OH 44515.

