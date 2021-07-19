Lawrence Starr, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry “Starrman” Starr, age 71, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 10, 1950 to Chester and Virginia (Parish) Starr.

Larry was a loving father and loyal friend but shined brightest when he was with his four grandkids whom he would move heaven and earth for. He loved the simple things in life, like a good bonfire, a pig roast and being in the middle of nowhere. An avid NASCAR and Rusty Wallace fan, he loved to watch races every Sunday. He liked to stay busy and doing yard work and tending to his garden. He always enjoyed good laughs with his family and close friends whom he considered his family.

He is survived by his beloved family, including his daughters, Brianna (Brandon Plants) Starr-Plants of Ellsworth and Casey (Rod Enlow) Starr of Canfield; grandchildren, Zoie Starr, Jacob Buchmann, Clayton Plants and Jemma Plants, all of Ellsworth; sisters, Audrey (Richard) Rhinehart of Canfield and Gerry (Ron, Sr.) Banks of Ellsworth and six nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Chester and Jeff Starr and nephews, Cody and Nathan Starr.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date.

